Home Depot takes up to 40% off touchscreen smart locks, fingerprint deadbolts, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off a selection of smart locks and lever sets. Shipping is free across the board, and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the Ultraloq UL3 Bluetooth Touchscreen Smart Lock with fingerprint reader at $149.99. Normally fetching $179 like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $29 in savings and marks the very first discount to date. This versatile smart lock features three ways to unlock highlighted by a built-in fingerprint reader. That’s then supplemented by Bluetooth connectivity for using your smartphone, as well as a touchscreen for punching in codes. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if today’s lead deal isn’t matching your eye, be sure to check out all of the other price cuts in today’s Home Depot sale for other ways to save. With as much as 40% in savings to be had, you’ll find a variety of additional smartphone-enabled offerings alongside some other hardware for upgrading the front door. Just remember, all of the savings expire at the end of the day.

Then go give our smart home guide a look for additional markdowns as we get the week underway. Alongside this weekend’s 20% off Ring Alarm sale, we’re now seeing a pack of TP-Link’s latest Kasa smart plugs down to $5 each.

Ultraloq UL3 Bluetooth Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

World’s most versatile smart door lever with 5-in-1 keyless entry including fingerprint, code, Knock / Shake to Open, mechanical key and smartphone control. Unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did using smartphone App. WiFi Bridge (sold separately) is required for remote access.

