Nordstrom Rack’s Father’s Day Golf Sale offers adidas, Callaway, Oakley, more from $15

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
60% off From $15

Nordstrom Rack Father’s Day Active Golf Sale offers deals from $15. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, New Balance, Callaway, Oakley, The North Face, PGA Tour, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Rhone Tech Slim Fit Twill Pants that are great for your next golf outing. These pants are currently marked down to $55 and originally were priced at $128. They’re are stretch-infused, sweat-wicking, and have a tapered hem that’s flattering. You can also choose from three color options and are also nice for traveling, work, and more. Plus, this style has four functional pockets to store small essentials such as your keys or wallet. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out the latest Lululemon Flash Sale that’s going on now.

Our top picks from Nordstrom Rack include:

