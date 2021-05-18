FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag an Amazon Basics 8-piece T-Handle Hex Key Set at $13.50 Prime shipped (Save 24%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
24% off $13.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 8-piece T-Handle Hex Key Set for $13.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This hex key set is comprised of eight different sizes and each piece wields a handle to make it easy to tighten and loosen compatible bolts, screws, and more. Steel used throughout has “been heat treated, quenched, and tempered for maximum strength, torque, and ductility.” You’ll get 5/64- to 3/8-inch hex key sizes with this set. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you have a compact drill/driver or universal screwdriver in your shop, you may be able to get by with DEWALT’s 9-piece Hex Bit Set at $11 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that going this route means you’ll forfeit a long design with a built in handle. Well over 600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating for this kit.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also want to cash in on Smith & Wesson’s 14-in-1 Multi-Tool at $13.50 Prime shipped in addition to two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each. Plus, right now you can scoop up DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Combo Kit at $159 alongside Amazon’s best-selling pry bar at under $6 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics 8-piece T-Handle Hex Key Set features:

  • 8-piece set of hex keys (aka Allen wrenches) includes the following sizes: 5/64-inch, 3/32-inch, 1/8-inch, 5/32-inch, 3/16-inch, 1/4-inch, 5/16-inch, and 3/8-inch
  • Made of chrome vanadium steel that’s been heat treated, quenched, and tempered for maximum strength, torque, and ductility; black-oxide finish provides added strength and rust-resistance
  • T-shaped two-color handles for added control and leverage; comfortable design minimizes hand fatigue even during extended use

