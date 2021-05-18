FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia’s Spring Savings Event offers over 700 items under $50: Shorts, polos, more

-
FashionColumbia
under $50 From $10

The Columbia Spring Savings Event offers over 700 items under $50. Prices are as marked. Easily elevate your spring wardrobe with deals on polos, t-shirts, shorts, dresses, shoes, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards Members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up). A must-have from this sale is the men’s PFG Grander Marlin Shorts that are currently marked down to just $20. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $45. The tan coloring is extremely versatile and this style can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. This style is also infused with stretch for mobility during outdoor adventures and have UPF 50 sun protection. Plus, they’re quick drying and have a longer length for added comfort as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals from Columbia or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

