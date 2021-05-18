Crucial’s 1TB NAND SATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD drops to $90 for today only (Reg. up to $115)

Amazon is now offering the Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $115 at Best Buy and fetching nearly as much at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $25 off the going rate and the best we can find. Offering transfer rates up to 560MB/s, this affordable 1TB solution is a great way to speed up an aging machine or to stick inside of an SSD enclosure for backups and the like. It sports accelerated Micron 3D NAND technology, as well as AES 256 bit hardware-based encryption to keep data safe, and a 5-year limited warranty from Crucial as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 58,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal falls to the SK hynix Gold S31 SATA Gen3 2.5-inch Internal SSD that goes for $105 shipped. This one is also carrying stellar ratings from over 9,700 Amazon customers and provides nearly identical transfers speeds. Considering how closely it stacks up with the Crucial above, it’s really just matter of personal preference at this point.

Also, be sure to check out this SSD USB-C enclosure at $11 and our ongoing deal on the SanDisk 200GB microSDXC card back down at $22.50. Then go hit up our coverage of Seagate’s refreshed One Touch USB-C SSD lineup as well as the latest deals on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac and the latest M1 Mac mini while you’re at it.

More on the Crucial MX500 1TB 3D SATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD:

Sequential reads/writes up to 560/510 MB/s and random reads/writes up to 95k/90k on all file types

Accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology

Integrated power loss Immunity preserves all your saved work if the power unexpectedly gets cut

AES 256 bit hardware based encryption keeps data safe and secure from hackers and thieves

Crucial 5 year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!