It’s now time for all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some great deals hit on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 Pro  as well as the new M1 Mac mini at $99 off, but for now we are turning our attention the best app deals of the day courtesy of its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like R.B.I. Baseball 21, Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo, Charger Play, Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Quiety: Sleep. Nature Sounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Charger Play: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: OCR Text Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: after FÒCUS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dragon’s Blade: HoL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Templates for Keynote – DesiGN: $2 (Reg. $25)

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose Game $12, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Distressed FX: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DigiCel FlipPad Animation App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $23 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Circle o Fifths: Music Theory: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $8 (Reg. $10)

More on R.B.I. Baseball 21:

PLAY YOUR WAY. Create a legacy and make a statement. The world of MLB awaits in R.B.I. Baseball 21. R.B.I. is the fast-paced, easy-to-learn baseball franchise perfect for anyone who wants to pick up and play, and R.B.I. Baseball 21 brings new features including create-a-player, play-by-play commentary, immersive time-of-day, and incredible visual improvements. Step up to the plate, crush home runs, and take your club to a World Series title in R.B.I. Baseball 21.

