Kodak Dock iOS/Android Instant Photo Printer + 50-pack cartridges now $110 (Reg. $150+ value)

MallStop (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Kodak Dock Premium Portable Instant Photo Printer for iOS and Android at $109.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150 and more regularly sitting in the $130 range, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on this configuration. While you will find this one marked down to around $100 from Kodak, that version, much like the listings at Amazon and other retailers, only ships with a starter pack of 10 cartridge sheets as opposed to the 50 you get with today’s deal. With included USB-C and Lighting connectors, it is compatible with both iOS and Android devices to print large scale 4- by 6-inch prints directly from your handset. Alongside the ability to simultaneously charge your device, the free Kodak app also “allows you to print anywhere and anytime.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Don’t need the larger 4- by 6-inch prints? Take a look at the KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer for $60 instead. This one provides similar compatibility in a smaller package with 2- by 3-inch prints and a more digestible price tag for casual users. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 4,100 Amazon customers.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the Fujifilm mini Nintendo Switch printer while you’re at it, then head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more notable mobile add-on offers. Here’s this morning’s roundup, some big-time clearance deals on Amazon Lightning cables, a nice offer on the SanDisk 200GB microSDXC card, and our first look at the new OtterBox MagSafe car mounts.

More on the Kodak Dock Premium Portable Instant Photo Printer:

PRINT YOUR MEMORIES: Print your favorite pics instantly from your mobile devices! Using a reliable and stable Bluetooth connection, this instant photo printer can help you save timeless memories.

STELLAR PHOTO QUALITY: 4Pass Technology to print flawless photos instantly. Each photo is printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process so it’s fingerprint proof and water-resistant for long-lasting quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!