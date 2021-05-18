Marmot’s new spring markdowns from just $18: Jackets, t-shirts, hats, more

Marmot updates your outerwear with up to 60% off new spring sale styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free 3-day shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Avant Featherless Jacket that’s currently marked down to $135, which is $90 off the original rate. This best-selling jacket is highly-packable and lightweight. It also has an attached hood, waterproof material, and a zippered chest pocket to keep your essentials secure. This will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for cooler weather and is also nice for camp fires, hiking trails, and more. You can choose from two fun color options for spring and it’s rated 4.5/7 stars from Marmot customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals from Marmot.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Spring Savings Event that’s offering over 700 items under $50.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!