Marmot’s new spring markdowns from just $18: Jackets, t-shirts, hats, more

Marmot updates your outerwear with up to 60% off new spring sale styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free 3-day shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Avant Featherless Jacket that’s currently marked down to $135, which is $90 off the original rate. This best-selling jacket is highly-packable and lightweight. It also has an attached hood, waterproof material, and a zippered chest pocket to keep your essentials secure. This will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for cooler weather and is also nice for camp fires, hiking trails, and more. You can choose from two fun color options for spring and it’s rated 4.5/7 stars from Marmot customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals from Marmot.
Our top picks for men include:
- Avant Featherless Jacket $135 (Orig. $225)
- PreCip Stretch Jacket $75 (Orig. $150)
- Retro Trucker Hat $18 (Orig. $29)
- Pisgah Fleece Jacket $53 (Orig. $106)
- Alassian Featherless Jacket $120 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Roice Long-Sleeve Pullover $60 (Orig. $88)
- Hype Down Hoody $150 (Orig. $300)
- Rowan Full-Zip Tunic $78 (Orig. $135)
- Bennu EVODry Anorak $60 (Orig. $200)
- Variant Hybrid Jacket $123 (Orig. $190)
- …and even more deals…
