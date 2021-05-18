FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition falls to $45 on Origin, Days Gone $40, more PC games from $10

CDKeys is offering Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Origin for $45.29 as a digital download. Going for $60 direct, today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve tracked on PC and is the best available. Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes all three of the original games completely remastered from the ground up with 4K HDR visuals. You’ll also be able to choose between Shepard or FemShep for all games, which is something that’s never been offered before. Not sure if this is the game for you? Our announcement coverage helps make the choice easy. However, those in search of other games will want to head below for more great deals.

Other PC game deals:

Did you see the news about Elite Dangerous? Well, the Odyssey expansion launches tomorrow and allows people to walk on planets for the first time ever in the game. We took a deeper dive into what all the update includes right here. Also, console gamers will want to check out the PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event, which is going on right now.

More on Mass Effect Legendary Edition:

One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey lets players land on new plane...
PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event: Loads of freebies,...
Best Android app deals of the day: Viewport, Sir Questi...
Score a second Sony DualSense PS5 controller down at $6...
Parallels Desktop 16.5 with M1 Mac support once again a...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball 21,...
Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose ...
New subscribers can enjoy 3-months of Game Pass Ultimat...
