Microsoft discounts I, Robot, Home Alone 2, Happy Gilmore, + more to just $5 each

Microsoft is back with another weekly $5 movie sale. For this roundup, our top pick is I, Robot which fetches $15 at Google Play right now. This epic adventure stars Will Smith as a “robo-phobic police detective” that’s investigating the apparent suicide of a robot designer. Through the course of the movie, he runs into a prototype robot that has human emotions, but is that enough to save the world? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Not a robot movie fan? Well, there’s plenty more on sale below, as well as at Microsoft, including classics like Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Happy Gilmore, and many others.

More $5 movies:

If you’re more in the mood to watch Jurassic Park, iTunes has you covered. The latest sale just went live and you’ll find that just about every Jurassic Park movie is on sale for $10 or less. Plus, there’s more than just Jurassic Park on sale right now, the latest iTunes roundup has The Lion King (2019), Mulan (2020), Maleficent, Thelma & Louise, and more available.

More on I, Robot:

In the year 2035, technology and robots are a trusted part of everyday life, but not for robo-phobic police detective Del Spooner (Will Smith). While investigating the apparent suicide of a renowned robot designer, detective Spooner teams with robo-psychologist Dr. Susan Calvin (Bridget Moynahan) and a prototype robot with human emotions to thwart a worldwide revolution designed to overthrow human rule.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!