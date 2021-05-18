FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 at an all-time low: NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system now $350 (Save $100)

Save $100 $350

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $349.99 shipped. Normally fetching $450, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Mesh system delivers Wi-Fi 6 support alongside 4.2Gb/s of wireless throughout and two nodes that combine for 5,000-square feet coverage. If your existing setup has been having a hard time keeping up with newer devices, this system is a great way to ensure that you leave slow speeds behind. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,000 customers. Head below for more.

If you can live without the Wi-Fi 6 support noted above, this whole-home NETGEAR Orbi package at $120 is worth a look instead. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this system includes three 802.11ac nodes alongside support for 1.2Gb/s wireless throughput. A 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers completes the package.

While we saw a notable batch of eero mesh system deals go live over the weekend at up to 36% off, those discounts are now joined by everything else in our networking guide. For something more affordable, TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router is on sale for $65, delivering 1.5Gb/s of throughput.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Orbi RBK752 is a Tri-Band WiFi System built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology to provide a powerful smart home experience with WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief. Keep your WiFi connections strong, in every room, all the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices, multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming video, and music for your WiFi connected speakers, fast online game play, smart lights, WiFi security devices and more. This system includes NETGEAR Armor, advanced cyber security for all your devices.

