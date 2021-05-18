See at night with this rechargeable 1,040-lumen LED flashlight at a low of $24 (Reg. $30)

ThruNite Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the WOWTAC A7 1,040-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $23.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This flashlight offers a powerful 1,040-lumen output that can be seen from up to 879-feet away. Given that the flashlight has multiple brightness modes, you can use it for up to 108 days on a single charge, as long as you stay in firefly mode, which outputs around around 0.5-lumens. However, at maximum brightness, you’ll be able to use it for two minutes before it falls back to 290-lumens and lasts for up to four more hours. When it dies, just plug it in and it’ll recharge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

After switching your to LED for flashlight, you should consider swapping out older light bulbs to LED as well. Earlier today, we found a deal that dropped a 6-pack of 1,500-lumen LED bulbs for $12.50 right now. This is a great way to cut down on electricity usage inside your home while also brightening any room you put them in.

More on WOWTAC’s A7 1,040-lumen LED Flashlight:

WOWTAC A7 adopts a CREE XPL HI LED, producing up to 1040 lumens with a beam distance of 879 ft / 268 m.

LONG STANDBY TIME：Powered by a rechargeable 18650 2600mAh cell, it can last for 108 days in firefly mode, making it the ultimate pocket light in performance and convenience for outdoor and EDC use.

COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT: 3.7 oz / 105 grams and 4.6 inches/ 11.7 cm long, compact build for easy grip and portability, easily fits in the palm of your hand due to its smaller form factor.

