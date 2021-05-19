FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet Feeder, now under $33 (Save 22%)

-
22% off Under $33

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Automatic Electronic Timed Pet Feeder for $32.76 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in all of 2021. Establish better eating habits for your pet with this automated feeder. Both timeframe and portion sizes can be configured, allowing you to more confidently enjoy sleeping in, spending time away from home, and the list goes on. It’s powered by 3 AA batteries and sports six separate food cells for filling in advance. Rated 4+ stars from 71% of Amazon shoppers.

Not sure how your cat will like the new pet feeder? It may be easier to negotiate the matter by offering up this affordable and sustainably-made scratching pad at $6 Prime shipped. It’s comprised of 100% recycled materials and is paired with a bag of dried catnip to take your beloved pet’s playing experience to the next level.

Other tech-friendly deals that could prove helpful include Husqvarna’s robotic Automower at $181 off or this HP Chromebook at $169. And if you’d like to take Alexa with you on a sunny day, check out Amazon’s Echo sunglasses. Once you’re back home and ready to relax, why not sprawl out on this spacious and stylish sectional sofa at $651?

Amazon Basics Automatic Pet Feeder features:

  • Electronic timed pet feeder for easily controlling feeding times and portions; great when away from home or simply sleeping in
  • Requires 3 AA batteries, not included; and a small Phillips head screwdriver to reach battery compartment
  • 6 separate food cells for filling with pre-measured amounts of dry or semi-moist cat or dog food

