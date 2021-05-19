eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the best prices of the year from $71 (Save 20%)

After seeing its Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems go on sale over the weekend, Amazon is now discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223. Free shipping is available across the board. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first discounts overall.

The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $71.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

As noted above, those who don’t quite feel the need to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 can currently save on these eero 802.11ac mesh packages from $255 instead. With two different bundles to choose from depending on how much coverage is needed, you’ll be able to save as much as 36% on the HomeKit-enabled networking upgrades.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

