FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the best prices of the year from $71 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonNetworkingeero
Save 20% From $71

After seeing its Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems go on sale over the weekend, Amazon is now discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223. Free shipping is available across the board. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first discounts overall.

The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $71.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

As noted above, those who don’t quite feel the need to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 can currently save on these eero 802.11ac mesh packages from $255 instead. With two different bundles to choose from depending on how much coverage is needed, you’ll be able to save as much as 36% on the HomeKit-enabled networking upgrades.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

eero

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two t...
Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet ...
Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automowe...
FLIR One Pro LT Lightning thermal camera drops to Amazo...
Assemble an Amazon low on LEGO’s Technic Porsche ...
Ninja’s 6-qt. Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air ...
Set your style apart with these Diesel watches from $84...
Score some Philips Fidelio Open-Air Headphones for Hi-F...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 36%

eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on sale from $255 (Save up to 36%)

From $255 Learn More
New low

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router boasts 1.5Gb/s wireless speeds at a low of $65 shipped (Reg. $80)

$65 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 at an all-time low: NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system now $350 (Save $100)

$350 Learn More

Linksys’ first Wi-Fi 6E routers tout 8.4Gb/s speeds, 9,000-square-foot coverage, more

Learn More
Save 26%

Save up to $69 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems, now on sale from $200

From $200 Learn More
15% off

LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two types of blade guards for $17 (Reg. $20)

$17 Learn More
22% off

Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet Feeder, now under $33 (Save 22%)

Under $33 Learn More

Twelve South’s refreshed ActionSleeve 2 delivers a more workout-friendly Apple Watch band

Learn More