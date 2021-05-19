FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Deluxe Moon Pro, iColorama, more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside notable price drops on Apple Watch Series 6 styles as well as ongoing offers on its new 24-inch M1 iMac, we have now collected all of the day’s top App Store deals on games and apps down below. Highlights include titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget, iColorama, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Feelu: Explore Kids’ Feelings: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Knight: Infested Lands: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lumos: Sun and Moon Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iJumper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CloudBeats: music player: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Runestone Keeper: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Quiety: Sleep. Nature Sounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Charger Play: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: OCR Text Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: after FÒCUS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dragon’s Blade: HoL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Templates for Keynote – DesiGN: $2 (Reg. $25)

More on Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap:

Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure! Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

