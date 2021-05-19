We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside notable price drops on Apple Watch Series 6 styles as well as ongoing offers on its new 24-inch M1 iMac, we have now collected all of the day’s top App Store deals on games and apps down below. Highlights include titles like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget, iColorama, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Feelu: Explore Kids’ Feelings: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Knight: Infested Lands: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lumos: Sun and Moon Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iJumper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CloudBeats: music player: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Runestone Keeper: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Quiety: Sleep. Nature Sounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Charger Play: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: OCR Text Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: after FÒCUS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dragon’s Blade: HoL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Templates for Keynote – DesiGN: $2 (Reg. $25)

More on Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap:

Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure! Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

