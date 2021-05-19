FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

FLIR One Pro LT Lightning thermal camera drops to Amazon low for iOS devices at $249

-
Amazon low $249

Amazon is offering the FLIR One Pro LT Lightning Thermal Imaging Camera for iOS on sale at $249 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked only twice before. This FLIR camera plugs in to your iPhone via a Lightning connector, meaning it works with just about every iOS device outside of the latest iPad Pros or iPad Air. It displays a live thermal image inside of the FLIR app and can meter multiple spots at the same time, as well as show level and span controls plus much more. This is a great way to track down air leaks in your home, or see through walls to find water pipes and more. Rate 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the FLIR ONE Gen 3 for iOS. It’s available for $199 right now at Amazon and delivers a similar experience as today’s lead deal. While the Gen 3 and Pro LT share many similarities, you’re going to be notably losing out on the quality of image it can capture and field-of-view.

More on FLIR’s One Pro LT

  • FLIR VividIR Image processing, enhances resolution and accuracy
  • FLIR One displays live thermal infrared imagery using the FLIR one iOS app so you can see the world From a thermal perspective
  • Multiple spot meters, level/span controls, and reporting through the FLIR Tools Mobile App support more professional problem solving and functionality

