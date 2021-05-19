FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get ready for summer travels with this smart carry-On duffel bag for $150 (Reg. $198)

-
Reg. $198 $150

After a year of staying at home, many regular travelers are now getting itchy feet. The Carry On Duffel Bag can help you explore this summer, with an integrated suiter and many more clever features. You can get it today for just $149.99 (Reg. $198) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Whether you’re going away for a romantic weekend getaway or just another business trip, a good bag makes all the difference. The Carry On Duffel Bag from Genius Pack helps you travel light and look sharp, no matter where you’re headed. While it resembles a regular gym bag from the outside, this ingenious luggage is much more sophisticated. 

Unzip the top and you will find a spacious main compartment with separators for organization. The bottom cavity also unzips to reveal a tri-fold garment suiter. Laundry has a separate pocket, with compression technology to maintain that compact size. Thanks to a permanent checklist inside the bag, you shouldn’t leave anything behind.

To keep you connected, the bag contains a portable mobile charger. For rainy days, the Carry On Duffel even has an integrated travel umbrella. This bag basically provides everything you need for a few days away from home.

Just as importantly, this luggage is lightweight but extremely durable; it actually comes with a five-year warranty.

Order today for just $149.99 to get this impressive carry-on bag at 24% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Save up to $900 on Samsung’s 2020 QLED 75-inch 4K...
Add two smartphone stands to your desk for under $4 eac...
RAVPower MagSafe power bank surfaces with 5000mAh capac...
Vari’s latest electric standing desks are now up ...
Amazon’s updated Fire HD tablet lineup: Which mod...
meross HomeKit-enabled dual smart plug sees 40% discoun...
Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Loot 2, Yo...
Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with acti...
Show More Comments

Related

Peter McKinnon’s latest NOMATIC camera bags feature ample storage options for photographers

Learn More

COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress with handbags, shoes, more

Learn More

Vari’s latest metal portable stand raises your MacBook to new ergonomic heights

Learn More

Uniqlo drops island-inspired streetwear with Animal Crossing: New Horizon collection

Learn More

The North Face’s Spring Favorites line and Hiking Look Book will have you ready to hit the trail running

Learn More
$30 off

Soak in summer flavors with Anova’s new vacuum sealer for $120 (New low, save 20%)

$120 Learn More
$900+ off

Save up to $900 on Samsung’s 2020 QLED 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV + more from $465

$1,797 Learn More
40% off

Add two smartphone stands to your desk for under $4 each at Amazon (40% off)

$4 each Learn More