Load up your Kindle eBook library for summer reading by the pool from $2 today (Up to 80% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off a wide select of Kindle eBooks. A perfect opportunity to fill up your Kindle library for summer reading by the pool, in the park, or just on your favorite lounger in the yard, the deals start from just $1.99 here. You’ll find highly-rated options including everything from historical and business-focused titles to sci-fi and fantasy reads, non-fiction, mystery, and even some manga. Browse through everything right here and head below for our top picks from the sale. 

Gold Box Kindle eBook sale:

Head over to Amazon’s Gold Box landing page for even more notable reading offers starting from $1, then dive into our media deal hub for additional entertainment offers. Here are your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies and be sure to browse through our May reading list for some new ideas. 

More on the Magic Hour:

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Nightingale and The Great Alone comes an incandescent story about the resilience of the human spirit, the triumph of hope, and the meaning of home. In the rugged Pacific Northwest lies the Olympic National Forest—nearly a million acres of impenetrable darkness and impossible beauty. From deep within this old growth forest, a six-year-old girl appears. Speechless and alone, she offers no clue as to her identity, no hint of her past.

