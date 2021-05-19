Lacoste Spring Fling Event takes extra 20% off polo shirts, shorts, swim, more

The Lacoste Spring Fling Sale offers extra 20% off with promo code 20OFF at checkout. Update your spring wardrobe with deals on polo shirts, shorts, t-shirts, dresses, shoes, swimsuits, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the SPORT Breathable Anti-UV Pique Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $44. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $80. If you like to play golf, this is a fantastic option because of its stretch-infused fabric that’s sweat-wicking. You can choose from two color options and I really like the logo on the chest that adds a fashionable touch. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Lacoste customer. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lacoste and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

