Lacoste Spring Fling Event takes extra 20% off polo shirts, shorts, swim, more

The Lacoste Spring Fling Sale offers extra 20% off with promo code 20OFF at checkout. Update your spring wardrobe with deals on polo shirts, shorts, t-shirts, dresses, shoes, swimsuits, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the SPORT Breathable Anti-UV Pique Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $44. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $80. If you like to play golf, this is a fantastic option because of its stretch-infused fabric that’s sweat-wicking. You can choose from two color options and I really like the logo on the chest that adds a fashionable touch. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Lacoste customer. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lacoste and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Regular Fit Cotton Polo Shirt $50 (Orig. $90)
- SPORT Breathable Anti-UV Piqué Polo $44 (Orig. $80)
- Regular Fit Gingham Shirt $42 (Orig. $90)
- Colorblock Quick-Dry Swimsuit $47 (Orig. $85)
- Breathable Stretch Golf Bermudas $64 (Orig. $115)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Water-Resistant Quilted Technical Golf Vest $84 (Orig. $175)
- Cotton Pique Polo Dress $81 (Orig. $145)
- Cotton Piqué Hooded Polo Shirt $75 (Orig. $135)
- Crew Neck Cotton Sweatshirt Dress $86 (Orig. $155)
- Crew Neck Organic Cotton Sweatshirt $98 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!