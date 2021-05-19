FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MSI’s 4-core i5 + GTX 1650 Prestige 14 laptop is perfect for mobile gaming at $1,000 (Save $200)

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNeweggMSI
$200 off $1,000

Newegg is offering the MSI Prestige 14 1.6GHz i5/16GB/512GB for $999.99 shipped. Matched by select third-party retailers like Adorama at Amazon, though stock is dwindling there. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,200 direct and $1,180 at B&H, with today’s discount marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This laptop is perfect for a multitude of tasks, thanks to its powerful specs. You’ll find a 4-core 8-thread i5 processor here capable of tearing through most mid- to heavy-weight tasks. Plus, the built-in GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card also allows you to enjoy light gaming, streaming, or video/photo editing as well. It also ships with Windows 10 Pro out of the box, instead of just Windows 10 Home, giving you professional features like Remote Desktop and more. Plus, with a Thunderbolt 3 port, you can charge, use an external display, and handle multiple I/O jobs from a single cable, similar to how I have my desk set up. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put some of your savings towards Anker’s USB-C hub. It costs $26.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a great deal overall. You’ll find both SD and microSD, USB 3.0 Type-A, 4K HDMI, and USB-C charging input here, bringing back quite a few missing and extra ports to your new laptop. It’s a must-have, and since the Prestige 14 features USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, it’ll work seamlessly.

Don’t forget that HP’s 2020 Chromebook is down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Right now, you can pick one up for $169, which it normally $220. Sure, a Chromebook doesn’t have i5 processing power or the GTX 1650, but it’s the perfect tool for answering emails, checking Facebook, and watching YouTube.

More on MSI’s Prestige 14 Laptop:

The MSI 14″ Prestige 14 Laptop is a compact computing solution created for content creators and designers who’d like the option of working on-the-go. Specs-wise, it’s powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Its 14″ display is built with an IPS-like panel, which offers users vivid colors and wide viewing angles. Furthermore, it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports that can be used to connect additional displays, storage, drives, and additional accessories. Other integrated features include a microSD card reader, 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-A ports, and a combo audio jack. The operating system installed is Windows 10 Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Newegg

MSI

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung’s refurb 49-inch G9 UltraWide is now $700...
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey lets players land on new plane...
LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors are now up to $244...
Logitech’s MX Master 3 and MX Keys upgrade your o...
Stream/record gameplay at 60FPS, AVerMedia’s Live...
Logitech’s tournament-ready G PRO Mechanical Gami...
Dell’s 4.8GHz Vostro Laptop is 15.6-inches of pur...
LG’s Ultragear 1440p Nano IPS Gaming Monitor plun...
Show More Comments

Related

Dell launches new 16-inch Inspiron and 13-inch XPS OLED laptops, more

Learn More
Review

Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano nails thin and light at under 2 pounds [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $260

ASUS’ 14-inch Chromebook packs 32GB of storage + USB-C at $179 shipped (Reg. $260)

$179 Learn More

Razer upgrades new Blade 15 Advanced with 360Hz display, i9 processor, more

Learn More
Save $50

HP’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook returns to all-time low at $260

$260 Learn More
15% off

LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two types of blade guards for $17 (Reg. $20)

$17 Learn More
22% off

Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet Feeder, now under $33 (Save 22%)

Under $33 Learn More

Twelve South’s refreshed ActionSleeve 2 delivers a more workout-friendly Apple Watch band

Learn More