MSI’s 4-core i5 + GTX 1650 Prestige 14 laptop is perfect for mobile gaming at $1,000 (Save $200)

Newegg is offering the MSI Prestige 14 1.6GHz i5/16GB/512GB for $999.99 shipped. Matched by select third-party retailers like Adorama at Amazon, though stock is dwindling there. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,200 direct and $1,180 at B&H, with today’s discount marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This laptop is perfect for a multitude of tasks, thanks to its powerful specs. You’ll find a 4-core 8-thread i5 processor here capable of tearing through most mid- to heavy-weight tasks. Plus, the built-in GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card also allows you to enjoy light gaming, streaming, or video/photo editing as well. It also ships with Windows 10 Pro out of the box, instead of just Windows 10 Home, giving you professional features like Remote Desktop and more. Plus, with a Thunderbolt 3 port, you can charge, use an external display, and handle multiple I/O jobs from a single cable, similar to how I have my desk set up. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put some of your savings towards Anker’s USB-C hub. It costs $26.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a great deal overall. You’ll find both SD and microSD, USB 3.0 Type-A, 4K HDMI, and USB-C charging input here, bringing back quite a few missing and extra ports to your new laptop. It’s a must-have, and since the Prestige 14 features USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, it’ll work seamlessly.

Don’t forget that HP’s 2020 Chromebook is down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Right now, you can pick one up for $169, which it normally $220. Sure, a Chromebook doesn’t have i5 processing power or the GTX 1650, but it’s the perfect tool for answering emails, checking Facebook, and watching YouTube.

More on MSI’s Prestige 14 Laptop:

The MSI 14″ Prestige 14 Laptop is a compact computing solution created for content creators and designers who’d like the option of working on-the-go. Specs-wise, it’s powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Its 14″ display is built with an IPS-like panel, which offers users vivid colors and wide viewing angles. Furthermore, it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports that can be used to connect additional displays, storage, drives, and additional accessories. Other integrated features include a microSD card reader, 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-A ports, and a combo audio jack. The operating system installed is Windows 10 Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!