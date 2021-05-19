Storage awaits with Prepac’s Elite 54-inch Wall Cabinet at under $114 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Prepac Elite 54-inch Wall Cabinet for $113.88 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If your laundry room, basement, or entirely different space is in need of some storage, this affordable unit could be just the thing. It measures 12 x 54 x 24 inches, offering up plenty of enclosed storage for tools, household essentials, and the list goes on. This cabinet is comprised of wood and surrounded by white laminate that should be a cinch to keep clean. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Alternatively you could opt for this Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Storage Unit at $45. It’s able to uphold 250 pounds of weight on each of its shelves. That means it can hold a max of 750 pounds, allowing you to elevate small and heavy items alike. It’s great for the kitchen, office, garage, and more.

Speaking of storage, anyone in need of a refrigerator or freezer should check out these deals from $106. You can also cash in on this wall-mounted shelf at $95 or a retro-inspired TV stand at 20% off. And while you’re at it, why not refresh your hand tool collection with this self-contained 158-piece set for $37? There’s no question that it will make your space look and feel much tidier.

Prepac Elite 54-inch Wall Cabinet features:

54″ width is ideal for placement over a standard washer & dryer

2 adjustable shelves

Dimensions: 54″W x 24″H x 12″D

MDF doors with profiled (rounded) edges add a level of sophistication

