Tommy Hilfiger takes extra 30% off sale styles to update your wardrobe for spring

For a limited time only, Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 30% off sale styles including jeans, shorts, t-shirts, dresses, and much more for spring. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Classic Fit Gingham Stretch Shirt that’s timeless to wear for years to come. This shirt pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, jeans, and more. The gingham design is classic and the stretch fabric also promotes comfort. It’s available in three color options and can also be worn throughout any season because it can easily be layered as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!