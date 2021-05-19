FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tommy Hilfiger takes extra 30% off sale styles to update your wardrobe for spring

-
FashionTommy Hilfiger
30% off From $20

For a limited time only, Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 30% off sale styles including jeans, shorts, t-shirts, dresses, and much more for spring. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Classic Fit Gingham Stretch Shirt that’s timeless to wear for years to come. This shirt pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, jeans, and more. The gingham design is classic and the stretch fabric also promotes comfort. It’s available in three color options and can also be worn throughout any season because it can easily be layered as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Tommy Hilfiger

About the Author

Vineyard Vines offers up to 50% off all sale items: She...
Lacoste Spring Fling Event takes extra 20% off polo shi...
Orvis Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for th...
Marmot’s new spring markdowns from just $18: Jack...
Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm Watch plunges to $48.50 (Reg. ...
JanSport Cool MacBook Backpack drops to $31 at Amazon (...
Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off sl...
Columbia’s Spring Savings Event offers over 700 i...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Old Navy Sitewide Event takes up to 50% off with deals from $10: Shorts, jeans, shoes, more

From $10 Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Weekend Event takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nike, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
20% off

Lacoste Spring Fling Event takes extra 20% off polo shirts, shorts, swim, more

From $30 Learn More
40% off

GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitweide with deals from $8 + 30% off clearance

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $30

Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

$10.50 Learn More
Reg. $379

Bose ANC Headphones 700 are down to the best price yet at $254 (Save $125)

$254 Learn More
80% off

Load up your Kindle eBook library for summer reading by the pool from $2 today (Up to 80% off)

From $2 Learn More
From $329

Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $133 off at Amazon from $329

$133 off Learn More