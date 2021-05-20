FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated air fryers and $35 multi-cookers headline today’s kitchen deals, more from $18

-
We have spotted some notable air fryer and multi cooker deals today starting from just $18. One standout over the Best Buy eBay store is the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer at $49.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, it more typically sells for $71+ via Amazon third-party sellers, is matching our previous mention, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Good for 3 to 5 servings of food, today’s deal puts the highly-rated 5-quart model among the most affordable options in the category with an attractive stainless steel housing for the countertop and enough space for a small family’s worth of food. Add in the adjustable temperature range (180- to 400-degrees) to support a wide variety of recipes, alongside a series of preprogrammed, one-touch options and dishwasher-safe parts, and you’re looking at quite a capable option, especially at this price. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Best Buy customers and head below for even more staring from $18

While you’ll find even more options for less down below, it might be worth taking a quick peek at the Chefman TurboFry 2-quart Air Fryer at $40 as well. This is one of the highest-rated options in the price range, with a tight footprint for the countertop, and an easy-to-use interface. Just be sure to peruse through the options on sale below first. 

More air fryer/multi-cooker deals:

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family. 

