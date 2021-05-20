Rare price drop puts AKAI’s APC Key 25 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller at $89 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is now offering the AKAI Professional APC Key 25 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller for $89 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Regularly $129, today’s offer is about $20 below the current Sweetwater price drop and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Ready for your Mac or PC setup right out of the box, this USB-powered controller provides 25 keys alongside 40 trigger/clip launch buttons and eight assignable knobs to customize your music production setup. On tip of the usual AKAI quality construction, octave shift buttons and a “go anywhere design” that easily stows in a laptop bag round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something more affordable that still carries that AKAI seal of approval (it makes some of the highest-quality keyboard controllers out there if you ask me), check out this ongoing deal on the LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard. Now marked down to $49 shipped, this one will provide the same 25 key layout for even less, just don’t expect to get all of the extra mappable controls and trigger buttons.

We are also still tracking some great deals on the Logic Pro-ready Novation Launchpad Grid Controllers right here. Then go check out this feature on How to get your music video on Apple Music, our latest Logic Pros Live Loops Launchpad Diary, and even more music production content right here.

More on the AKAI APC Key 25 USB MIDI Keyboard Controller:

Total Control – Ableton Live USB MIDI Keyboard Controller with built-in 25 note synthesizer keyboard and dedicated octave up and down buttons to increase the keyboard to the full melodic range

Effortless Setup – USB powered, plug-and-play setup for Mac and PC and seamless one-to-one integration with Ableton Live

Command Everything – Eight assignable encoders map to Ableton Live to control volume, sends map to virtual instruments, drum machines and effects for immersive performances

Jam, Compose, Create – 40 pad clip-launch controller matrix with tri-color lighting displays for triggering samples, loops and one-shots

