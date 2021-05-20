Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox Series X/S headset is on sale for only second time at $130

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X/S at $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is only the second notable discount since launching last fall and returns to match the all-time low. Designed specifically for the latest Xbox Series X/S consoles, the Razer Kaira Pro Headset also works with PCs thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Its pair of TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers pair with a supercardioid microphone to help sure you can communicate with your teammates in-game, and battery life clocks in at 15 hours to keep you going through even the more in-depth gaming sessions. Over 775 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Alternatively, you could just opt for Microsoft’s in-house Xbox Wireless Headset to save even more. This offering delivers a similar experience that’s tailored for the latest Xbox consoles, but enters with a more affordable $100 price tag. While you won’t find as compact of a build as the Razer Kaira Pro, these gaming-focused cans will surely elevate your next gameplay session much the same.

Both headsets will also work with your desktop gaming rig, as well. But if the thought of upgrading the audio of your battlestation has you thinking about additional renovations, be sure to check out all of these Samsung Odyssey monitor discounts, including $700 off the massive 49-inch model and some smaller offerings as well. Or just give our PC gaming guide a look for all of the week’s best deals.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Enjoy cutting-edge audio performance that embraces the future of Xbox. Enter the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox—a wireless Xbox Series X headset that supports mobile Xbox gaming. Fitted with our best drivers and headset mic, experience stellar sound and voice chat for unrivalled console and mobile gaming.

