FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts seasons of Sherlock, Star Trek, more from $10

-
AppleMedia
Save now From $10

After seeing classic films like Jurassic Park go on sale earlier in the week, Apple is filling out its iTunes storefront with a series of discounted TV show seasons. Starting at $9.99, you’ll find everything from popular shows like Sherlock and Better Call Saul to an expansive collection of Star Trek series. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches new iTunes TV show sale

Whether you’re looking to rewatch a favorite series or want to expand your library to prepare for the next binging session, today’s sale is filled with price cuts starting at $10. Down to some of the best prices of the year, this is a great time to load up your library with popular series.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a massive movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of classics like Jurassic Park alongside live action Disney flicks and more. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bring home a year of foodie magazine Bon Appetit for $4...
Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro is d...
Pair Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet with your iPh...
Apple’s latest Mac mini delivers M1 at the deskto...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $100 off at Amazo...
Apple Watch Leather Link band falls to all-time low at ...
Amazon will ship you a 3rd Gen. Echo Dot for $1 when yo...
Microsoft discounts I, Robot, Home Alone 2, Happy Gilmo...
Show More Comments

Related

Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Watch now

Blu-ray + 4K from $10: Avengers 4-movie bundle, Tenet, Godzilla collection, Willy Wonka, more

From $10 Learn More
Save now

Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts classic Samuel L. Jackson flicks

$5 Learn More
33% off

Score six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each (Save 33%, 3-year low)

$2 each Learn More
Save 20%

Amazon launches largest LEGO sale of the year, taking 20% off new 2021 kits from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $126+

Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub now at $70 Prime shipped

$70 Learn More