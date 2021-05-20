Arlo 3-camera Pro 2 system secures your home with HomeKit compatibility, more at low of $300

Newegg is offering the previous-generation HomeKit-enabled Arlo Pro 2 Wireless 3-Camera System with Hub for $299.99 shipped when you use the code 93XRB58 at checkout. For comparison, this camera system regularly goes for around $430 from third-parties at Amazon, though it sold for $400 there direct before going out of stock. Today’s deal matches the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon, though the last time we saw this system at that price there was in 2019.

Arlo’s Pro 2 camera system was updated with HomeKit compatibility last year, when we went hands-on with it. These cameras feature 1080p recording capabilities and Arlo offers 7-days of rolling online video storage so you don’t even have to pay a subscription fee. These cameras are 100% wire-free as well, meaning they have an internal rechargeable battery and connect to your Wi-Fi network for increased home security without having to run additional wires. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 10,000 happy homeowners.

Spend a fraction of today’s lead deal and pick up the Wyze Cam V3 on Amazon. It’s just $30 and offers similar features, like Wi-Fi connectivity, both audio- and motion-based notifications, and a wide-angle lens. Plus, Wyze Cam V3 delivers color night vision so you can keep an eye on your young one in the dark. However, you’ll lose out on HomeKit compatibility and the battery-powered nature of Arlo’s Pro 2 system above.

Further expand your smart home by visiting our dedicated guide for the best deals from around the web. Just yesterday, we spotted some other HomeKit accessories, like the meross dual smart plug, August smart lock, and more.

More on Arlo Pro 2:

100% Wire-Free, Rechargeable Battery Operated

HD 1080p Video, 130-Degree Angle Lens

Free Arlo Basic 7-Day Cloud Storage Recording

Night Vision, Advanced 2-Way Audio

IP 65 Weatherproof for In/Outdoor

Activity Zones Motion & Sound Detection, PIR Sensor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!