FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy a cooling breeze at home with this smart leafless fan, now $183 (Reg. $249)

-
Home Goods
Reg. $249 $183

With temperatures rising every week, now is a great time to upgrade your cooling options. With no blades, the Smart Leafless Fan provides relief from the heat without being a danger to kids and pets. You can get it today for only $182.95 (Reg. $249) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Bladeless fans have been around for a few years now, and they have been very popular. They work by sucking in air at the base and then firing it out of small slits in the “hoop” to create a smooth airflow.

There are several advantages to this technology. First, the lack of blades means there is no chance for little fingers or paws to get hurt. They are also more energy efficient — reducing bills over a period of time — and they don’t cause the unpleasant buffeting like traditional fans.

Smart Leafless Fan offers all these benefits and more. The 25” device oscillates through 80 degrees to keep everyone cool, providing a consistent stream of air. It looks great in any home, and takes up less floor space than conventional fans.

It also uses 50% less energy than conventional fans, and you can set this fan to switch off automatically using the built-in timer. If you prefer, you can take manual control at any time using the supplied remote. 

Order today for just $182.95 to get the Smart Leafless Fan and save 26% on the full retail price.

Prices subject to change 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low a...
A nesting design makes this 3-piece end table set pop, ...
Vari’s latest electric standing desks are now up ...
LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two t...
Ninja’s 6-qt. Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air ...
K-Cups and ground coffee up to 30% off: Peet’s, Dunki...
See at night with this rechargeable 1,040-lumen LED fla...
KitchenAid’s highly-rated carbon steel dish rack ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100+

Chefman’s XL 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer can feed the whole family for $80 shipped (Reg. up to $150)

$80 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V electric trimmer cleans up your yard for $134, more

Learn More

All-new Cooler Master Connect Stand keeps network thermals in check with an integrated fan

Order Now! Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More
Save 44%

Twelve South AirFly nosedives to $17.50 Prime shipped (Save 42%), more up to $35 off

From $17.50 Learn More
$100 off

Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station with 18W USB-C, more at $150

$150 Learn More

Volonic Valet 3: A custom luxury CNC aluminum wireless charging surface with Ferrari leather

Learn More
New low

Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low at $12.50 Prime shipped

$12.50 Learn More