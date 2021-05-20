Enjoy a cooling breeze at home with this smart leafless fan, now $183 (Reg. $249)

With temperatures rising every week, now is a great time to upgrade your cooling options. With no blades, the Smart Leafless Fan provides relief from the heat without being a danger to kids and pets. You can get it today for only $182.95 (Reg. $249) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Bladeless fans have been around for a few years now, and they have been very popular. They work by sucking in air at the base and then firing it out of small slits in the “hoop” to create a smooth airflow.

There are several advantages to this technology. First, the lack of blades means there is no chance for little fingers or paws to get hurt. They are also more energy efficient — reducing bills over a period of time — and they don’t cause the unpleasant buffeting like traditional fans.

Smart Leafless Fan offers all these benefits and more. The 25” device oscillates through 80 degrees to keep everyone cool, providing a consistent stream of air. It looks great in any home, and takes up less floor space than conventional fans.

It also uses 50% less energy than conventional fans, and you can set this fan to switch off automatically using the built-in timer. If you prefer, you can take manual control at any time using the supplied remote.

Order today for just $182.95 to get the Smart Leafless Fan and save 26% on the full retail price.

