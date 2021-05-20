FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the collection and your practice session, now $30

Amazon is now offering the Fender Mini Deluxe Electric Guitar Amp for $29.99 shipped. Originally $60 and currently fetching closer to $38 at Guitar Center, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great little add-on to just about any guitar player’s kit. Whether you’re using it as just a fun little practice amp or looking to score a mini Fender Deluxe replica for the music room/collection, today’s deal is worth a look. The 9V battery-powered amp features black “Chicken head knobs” to mimic “this amp’s bigger brother” as well as a “red jewel” power indicator. Packing dual 2-inch speakers, the 1.4-inch headphone jack is a nice touch and it measures out at a compact 11.42- by 7.48- by 3.54-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You will find a couple miniature amps on Amazon for slightly less, but none that really look like a proper amp the way the Fender Mini Deluxe does. All things considered, it is among the most affordable options we can find. Even this key rack that’s made to look like a Fender amp goes for more. 

Dive into our roundup of the best headphones and DACs for Apple’s new Hi-Fi steaming service, then check out some of our other music production deals. Those include a rare price drop on AKAI’s APC Key 25 USB MIDI Keyboard, the brand’s LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard, and ongoing Logic Pro-ready Novation Launchpad Grid Controllers. Check out our latest Logic Pros Live Loops Launchpad Diary and even more music production features right here

More on the Fender Mini Deluxe Electric Guitar Amp:

  • Enjoy pure portability from a petite sized amp packing a 1 watt punch.
  • Makes for a excellent travel companion as no electrical outlet required and Exclusively recommended for electrical guitars.
  • 1/4-Inch headphone jack and 9V adapter jack (Best with Polaroid 9V Batteries)
  • Explore many tones from crunch to clean with the Gain, Tone and Volume controls.
  • Black ‘Chicken’ head knobs mimic this amps bigger brother and a red ‘jewel’ indicates this amp is fired up and ready to rock!

