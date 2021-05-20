Bring home a year of foodie magazine Bon Appetit for $4 right now (Reg. up to $30), more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a new Deals of the Week sale with a particularly notable offer on Bon Appetit magazine alongside a few other price drops. These mid-week promotions are a great way to score even deeper deals than the usual weekend sales on a few select titles and this time around we have our eye on Bon Appetit. The popular foodie magazine generally falls to $5 or so on the weekends, but it is even more affordable now. Head below for that and more.

Inside of the Deals of the Week sale, you’ll find 1-year of Bon Appetit magazine for just $4 with free delivery every month, no sales tax and zero chance of auto-renewals. This one is currently fetching $30 per year at Amazon making today’s deal the lowest we can find by a long shot. Bon Appetit is a great option for home cooks and foodies of all types with endless recipe ideas, information from around the globe on new an interesting dishes, tips and tricks in the kitchen, and “advice from the best writers in food.”

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale right here for additional offers including TV Guide and more. Go check out our May reading list for some fresh new novel ideas to tuck into at the beach this summer. Then claim your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies and secure the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic History book down at $34.

More on Bon Appetit Magazine:

Bon Appétit focuses on what’s “now” in the world of food. Each issue is filled with cooking tips, tricks and recipes. Enjoy great menus, cozy dinners and advice from the best writers in food. Give your cooking life the spice it needs. Find endless recipes that are quick and easy to make any day of the week. See what is cooking up in the food world – find out what’s in season and how to make the most of it. Learn new ways to put an original twist on your favorite classic dishes.

