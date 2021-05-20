FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GoXLR mini streaming mixer + mic interface with censor button, more now $199 (Reg. $250)

-
Best PC Gaming Deals
Reg. $250 $199

Amazon is now offering the TC-Helicon GoXLR Mini mixer and audio interface for $199 shipped. Also matched at Guitar Center and Sweetwater. Regularly $250, this is a solid $51 price drop and a new Amazon 2021 low. Ideal for streamers and content creators, this mini mixer doubles as an audio interface for your microphone (MIDAS mic preamp and phantom power included) as well as providing built-in FX for cleaning up/enhancing your audio. It creates individual “sound cards” on your Windows system to easily assign your most used apps to its own fader. “No more tabbing out! Turn up your game volume without increasing the volume of other programs.” It also adds an integrated “manual censor & cough button” to stop your stream from getting demonetized and to keep things appropriate for sponsors. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers and ships with a 3-year warranty. More details below. 

For a more affordable solution, check out the ASTRO Gaming MixAmp Pro TR at $130 shipped. This one isn’t quite as versatile, but it will still provide some volume control over your game audio including the ASTRO-pioneered Game:Voice Balance tech for “easy adjustment of the ratio of game audio to voice chat players experience.” But it might also be worth taking look at the Elgato Stream Deck Mini at $80 shipped with six programmable buttons so you can “switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more.” It is also rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 happy streamers at Amazon. 

Check out our recent video review of the Roccat Kone Pro and Pro Air lightweight ergo gaming mice as well as this morning’s notable price drop on Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone at a new 2021 low. Then head over to our PC gaming deal hub for additional offers to upgrade your battlestation, our first look at the NVIDIA DLSS for VR as well as Samsung’s refurb 49-inch G9 UltraWide, and much more. 

More on the TC-Helicon GoXLR Mini:

  • “Go live” desktop rig for online broadcasters gives you instant control over your audio
  • Flexible and intuitive USB-based mixing for all of your audio – simple, easy-to-use controls get you up and running quickly
  • Studio quality EQ, compression and gating help your voice sound its best
  • PC app lets you control and recall all of your favorite settings
  • 3-Year warranty program – designed and engineered in Canada

