Men’s Wearhouse Memorial Day Event takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

Men’s Wearhouse Big Memorial Day Event takes up to 85% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on top brand including Cole Haan, Joseph Abboud, Kenneth Cole, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cole Haan Morris Oxford Shoes. They’re currently marked down to $70, which is $50 off the original rate. These shoes are a timeless option that you can dress up or down seamlessly. They’re also highly cushioned for added comfort and the rubber outsole promotes traction. You will instantly look polished with this style and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse include:

