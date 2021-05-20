The North Face, Sorel, Oakley, more extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Memorial Day Sale

Steep and Cheap’s Memorial Day Sale takes an extra 20% off select styles with code MEMORIAL20 at checkout. Find great deals on The North Face, Oakley, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, Patagonia, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the North Face Stretch Down Vest that’s a great layer to wear during transitioning seasons. The material is waterproof, highly-packable, and has large zippered pockets to store essentials. This style is priced at $90, which is down from its original rate of $189. It’s infused with stretch as well, which is great for hiking, sports, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Columbia Memorial Day Event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!