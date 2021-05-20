Twelve South AirFly nosedives to $17.50 Prime shipped (Save 42%), more up to $35 off

Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirFly for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low by $8. Ever since I got my first pair of AirPods, I’ve always wanted to connect them with everything. This works for pretty much any device that fully supports Bluetooth, but sadly game consoles are left out of that equation. Thankfully AirFly is here to convert standard 3.5mm headphone ports into Bluetooth. Simply plug this Twelve South accessory into an AUX connector and then it can be paired with AirPods, paving the way for a wire-free experience, even with legacy devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Twelve South discounts that offer up to $35 off.

These aren’t the only Twelve South discounts out there. Earlier in the week we spotted up to 28% off Mac stands, USB-C hubs, and more. Plus, there are a couple of new releases. Apple Watch fans should check out the refreshed ActionSleeve 2 and folks with an iPhone 12 can now grab a leather BookBook wallet case with MagSafe.

Twelve South AirFly features:

Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4.1 technology

Use Wireless Headphones/Noise-Cancelling Headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems.

Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless sport headphones or use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience.

