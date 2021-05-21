AeroGarden offers up to $250 off for today only + deals starting from $70 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL indoor hydroponic setup for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently starting from $599 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is up to $250 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While there is an even larger model out there, this is still the ultimate 12-plant indoor garden system with the same near-effortless requirements as the smaller 3-plant models. There’s also a color touchscreen control panel that provides “care reminders, garden status, and grow tips” alongside Alexa compatibility and everything you need to get started including the grow lights and a 12-pod salad bar kit of seeds. Rated 4+ stars. head below for more AeroGarden offers.

We are also once again tracking the white AeroGarden Sprout model down at $69.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $100, this is matching the lowest we have tracked there on the white model and within $10 of the black setup. This one is a far more modest setup that grows three plants at once and is small enough to fit on the countertop or even a small side table. Perfect for maintaining your own mini herb garden to dress salads and other meals all summer long, it will support any of the many available AeroGarden seed kits, much like the big-boy model above. Rated 4+ stars.

Speaking of which, a great way to use your savings here, or just to customize your crop, is with said seed pod kits. They start from around $14 Prime shipped on Amazon and range from heritage lettuces and salsa kits, to wild flowers and cherry tomatoes.

More on the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL:

Grow up to 12 of your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers all year long – no sun, soil or green thumb required! The AeroGarden Farm 12XL is a fully contained in-home garden system, automatically delivering everything your plants need to thrive. Manage your plant’s needs and control the customizable grow light from the app, your Amazon Echo device, or the touchscreen control panel to grow 36″ tall veggies like juicy tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, delicious squash – you name it!

