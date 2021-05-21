Amazon best-selling 1080p dash camera falls to $32 shipped (Reg. $45)

Apeman Tech via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $31.94 shipped with the code VM7MIDKO and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $45 normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for Apeman’s budget-focused 1080p dash camera. This dash camera sports full HD recording and a sleek design to ensure that it captures high-quality footage. You’ll find that it stores recordings on a built-in microSD card, making it super simple to transfer a video from the camera to your computer or smartphone. Plus, its compact size means it won’t get in your way when driving, either. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 27,000 happy customers, and it’s also a best-seller on Amazon.

Update 5/21 @ 6:56 PM: AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $77.03 shipped with the code 58CROZ7S and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $106 normal going rate, this beats our last mention by around $0.50 and is the best available. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up a 32GB microSD card. It’s required to store your footage on, and this one can be repurposed to record 4K video with your DSLR or mirrorless camera should the need arise, thanks to the inclusion of the microSD to SD adapter. Given that it costs just $7.50 on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing one of these with the savings you’ll find in today’s deal above.

When you arrive at your destination, be ready to charge any device with Anker’s portable solar panel. It’s on sale for $55 right now, which is a 21% discount from its normal going rate. Given that it features twin 2.1A USB-A ports, which can output up to 21W, all you’ll need to do is lay this solar panel in the sun and your devices will be recharged in no time at all.

More about Apeman’s 1080p Dash Camera:

1080P Full HD Dash Cam – Simultaneous recording with Super High Resolution 1080P@30fps Full HD Lens, and 3 inch large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving.

170° Super Wide Angle – This car driving recorder employs 170° super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene.

Built in G-sensor – With built-in G-sensor, apeman dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.

