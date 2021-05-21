Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just in time for weekend movie nights

Apple is heading into the weekend by launching its latest movie sale, discounting a series of film bundles to $20 or less courtesy of iTunes. Including everything from classics like The Godfather Trilogy and all of the Ridley Scott Alien films to newer favorites of John Wick, Deadpool, and even animated flicks like Shrek, there’s something for everyone here. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of film bundles from different genres for $20 or less, which are down from the normal $40+ price tags.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a massive movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of classics like Jurassic Park alongside live action Disney flicks and more. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

