Cuisinart’s Nespresso brewer falls to a new low at $140 to spruce up your morning routine

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Cuisinart Nespresso Machine for $139.99 shipped. Also at Amazon, though stock is running low there. You’d normally pay $200 for this espresso brewer and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Utilizing the Nespresso OriginalLine capsules, this brewer makes crafting an at-home espresso a breeze. It can make either single- or double-shot brews, which can really help you get moving in the morning. Once it’s done brewing, it’ll automatically eject the capsule into a waste bin that can hold 12 before it’s time to empty it. Plus, it’s fully programmable for the espresso volume, brew, and temperature. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’ve never used Nespresso, then we recommend picking up this 50-count of OriginalLine capsules. It includes five different flavors and 10 capsules of each, which is a great way to taste different options before you commit to picking up a large quantity of a single flavor. It’s just $35 at Amazon, making each each brew only $0.70, which is far lower than what you’d spend at Starbucks or Dunkin’ for a drink in the morning.

Further upgrade your morning routine with a touchscreen toaster. You read that right, Bella’s touchscreen toaster is down to $30 at Best Buy right now, which is a large drop from its normal $50 going rate. It has two slots and can handle bread, bagels, waffles, and more.

More on Cuisinart’s Nespresso Machine:

Makes single and double espresso

Fully programmable – espresso volume brew temperature standby time

Compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules

Capsule auto-eject

Capsule waste bin – holds up to 12 capsules

