Illuminate your yard for outdoor BBQs with a 2-pack of 3,200-lumen solar LED lights for $19

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code R89WXEUP at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30%, matches our last mention, and is the best available. Offering an impressive 3,200-lumens of brightness per light, there’s more than enough illumination to turn any yard into a hangout spot at night for family. There’s no need to wire these lights in either, as each one has a solar panel that recharges a built-in battery. With IP65 waterproofing, you’ll even be able to place these lights in the elements without having to worry that they’ll get damaged. There are three modes to choose from, as well, including a dim always-on mode, dim with motion sensors, and bright with motion sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you grab the lights in today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

After browsing the mentions above, we recommend giving our daily Green Deals roundup a look. Once you’re done there our guide is the next place you should visit. Today, we found 20% off Goal Zero’s popular power stations for Memorial Day, an automatic robot lawn mower for $1,012, and much more.

enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

