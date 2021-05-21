Today’s Gold Box takes 36% off Insect Lore life science education kits from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 36% off a selection of Insect Lore life science education kits headlined the Butterfly Mini Garden at $23.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $37 going rate, you’re looking at $13 in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This mini garden kit includes five live baby caterpillars and some food to help turn them into butterflies. Included alongside the tent to observe them, there’s also some added educational information for helping your little one learn about the metamorphosis process along the way. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s Insect Lore before all of the offers expire. With 36% in savings across the board, you’re looking at the best prices to date on these life science education kits. So if the lead deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for in order to get the kids in on the fun this summer, there are other options on sale from $16.

But for those looking to keep the kids busy with some other hands-on toys, Amazon just launched the largest LEGO sale of the year, discounting a selection of the latest 2021 kits. With prices starting at $12, you’ll be able to get the little ones in on the building this summer or expand your own collection at 20% off.

Butterfly Mini Garden features:

5 LIVE baby caterpillars and nutritious food

Cozy, smaller-sized Butterfly Habitat measuring 12 inches tall and 6 inches wide

Deluxe Chrysalis station log

3D butterfly stickers and Butterfly wind-up

