Score a 30-count KIND Bar Minis Variety Pack at 30% off via Amazon: $10.50 (Reg. $15+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKIND
30% off $10.50

Amazon is now offering the 30-count KIND Bar Minis Variety Pack for $10.67 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $15 or more, today’s offer is at least 30% off the going rate and a perfect time to replenish your stock. You get one 10-pack box of the dark chocolate nuts & sea salt, the caramel almond & sea salt, and peanut butter dark chocolate flavors here. Sporting roughly 3-grams of sugar and 3-grams of protein a pop, the KIND bars are a healthier choice with 0-grams of trans fat, a gluten-free recipe, and a “good source of fiber.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Outside of the dark chocolate cherry cashew flavor, we are having a hard time even finding a single 10-pack box of KIND Minis for less than today’s lead deal. If you’re a fan of these delicious snack bars like I am, you’ll want to scoop up today’s lead deal right now. 

Score yourself a new Apple Watch Series 6 workout companion at $100 off, then dive in to our sport/fitness deal hub for even more health, nutrition, and exercise offers. Deals on MyProtein are still live as well as some outdoor adventure multi-tools from $8, plus you’ll find price drops on LED lanterns at $7.50 each, these mini pocket knife keychains, and much more. 

More on the KIND Minis:

  • Contains 30 – 0.7 oz KIND Mini bars. (10) Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, (10) Caramel Almond & Sea Salt, (10) Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
  • We know how it goes – sometimes you just need chocolate. When cravings call, skip the candy jar and reach for these mini varieties of our best-selling bars.
  • Under 6g of sugar, it’s a satisfying, nutty snack that only seems indulgent.
  • Gluten free, No Genetically Engineered Ingredients, 0g Trans Fat, Kosher

