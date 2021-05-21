DiscountMags is running a notable 4 for $16 promotion this weekend on a wide range of popular magazine titles. A perfect time to extend your subscriptions, score some easy remote gifts, or just jump in for the first time yourself, this bundle offer brings the individual magazine prices down to $4 each, or the lowest price we can find, and the deals get even better than that when you add more than four titles to your cart. Head below for a closer look.

Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, Inc., Architectural Digest, Esquire, GQ, Vogue and many more magazine titles are all eligible for this weekend’s bundle promotion. Only during holidays and special sale events do we see most of these titles drop down to the $4 per year you’ll get with this weekend’s 4 for $16 promotion. And you can bring the total down even lower on your fifth ($3.75/year), sixth ($3.50/year), and seventh titles ($3.50/year) added.

While it can be tough to commit to that many yearly subscriptions at a time, $3.50 per year is easily the lowest we see on these titles, and you can send each of them to whatever address you want as gifts, for the office, and more.

Simply head over to this landing page, select four or more titles to add to your cart, and the deal prices will automatically appear at check out. Just keep in mind, if you’re not interested in this weekend’s bundle offer, you can, in fact, score Bon Appetit at $4 per year on its own right now as part of the particularly low offer we spotted atelier this week.

