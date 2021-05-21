Samsung’s 27-inch 1440p 240Hz monitor and Acer’s 28-inch 4K display fall as low as $250

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Samsung 27-inch Curved 1440p 240Hz T1 Faker Gaming Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Normally around $650 at Amazon before selling out there, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This display features a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion into whatever game you’re playing. Plus, the 1440p WLED panel offers both a 240Hz refresh rate as well as DisplayHDR 600 for a fantastic viewing experience. Samsung also partnered with T1 for this unique display that has the brand’s logo, a Faker signature, and core lighting in the iconic T1 red. Inputs include one HDMI and two DisplayPort, alongside USB 3.0. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find a 4K monitor for $250.

Update: We’ve now spotted Acer’s 28-inch 4K Monitor (CB282K smiiprx) at $249.99 shipped. That’s $70+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. This display is an excellent way to upgrade your PC or Mac setup. Its sleek design is backed by a beautiful, 28-inch 4K panel that’s ready to help boost productivity and enrich your computing experience. Inputs include DisplayPort and dual HDMI. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Interested in a high refresh rate monitor, but don’t have $500 to spend? The ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 280Hz display is a great alternative. It actually has a faster refresh rate than Samsung’s monitor above, but at a lower 1080p resolution. Really, though, 1080p is the sweet spot for high-speed gaming as it’s easier for a graphics card to drive FHD than it is to push QHD. You can pick it up for $370, which saves an additional $130 over today’s deal above.

For other tips on how to best use high refresh rate monitors, swing by my Behind the Screens, which features three panels that are at least 144Hz of varying sizes. However, after picking up some new screens for your home office, it’s time to consider the desk you’re placing them on. Right now, you can get started with a standing desk frame for $264.50, which is a great deal since it normally goes for $375 or more. All that’s missing from it is a desk top, which can easily be picked up at your local home center or even IKEA. Just look for bar tops or countertops made of wood and you’ll be good to go.

More on Samsung’s 27-inch QHD Monitor:

Odyssey G77 meets a legendary pro-gaming champion, Faker. Features include full immersion from 1000R and detailed expressions of color and contrasts from QLED, HDR 600 maximizes viewing pleasure by reproducing the original game contents. Design is T1-inspired with T1 logo, Faker signature, and core lighting in T1’s iconic red.

