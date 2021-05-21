Save 28% when you pick up this highly-rated 6-tray food dehydrator for $115 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the COSORI 6-tray Premium Food Dehydrator for $114.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, the same model sells for $160 at Amazon right now and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time there. This dehydrator offers six stainless steel trays, a mesh screen, fruit roll sheet, and 50 recipes. There’s a digital control panel that allows you to set a timer ranging from 30-minutes to 48-hours, and the temperature is adjustable between 95- to 165-degrees. All liners are 100% BPA-free, there’s an auto shut-off that kicks in when the timer ends, and it’s only 48dB when in use, which is quiet enough to use even overnight. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you ditch the digital control that today’s deal offers, you can save some extra cash. Presto’s dehydrator comes in at 65% below COSORI’s model at just $40 shipped. While you can’t set the temperature here, this is a great way to get started with dehydrating to see if it’s something you’d be interested in doing more of.

Designed in California. Comes with 6 Stainless Steel Trays, 1 Mesh Screen, 1 Fruit Roll Sheet, 1 Manual, 1 Recipe, Check out our VIDEO on the left side & take a quick tour of this COSORI Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator Machine!(search for C267-2ST, C267-2MS or C267-FR to get more accessories)

STAINLESS STEEL – Made with food-grade stainless steel and glass front door. this dehydrator is perfect for making healthy beef jerkies, snacks, fruit leathers, dog treats, bread crumbs, and for preserving herbs, flowers, and much more

EASY TO USE – Use the digital control panel to set the timer in 30-minute increments for up to 48 hours. Make average-sized batches of dried foods with accurate temperatures between 95º-165ºF.Refer to 50 recipes designed for beginners by COSORI Chefs Team!

