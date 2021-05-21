Save a fortune on Shark’s smart robot vac with self-empty base at $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (RV1001AE) for $269.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Originally $600, like it still fetches at Best Buy, this configuration without the self-empty base sells for $357 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Alongside smartphone control/voice command support, full home mapping, and room selection options, this model ships with a bagless, self-emptying base, yielding a completely autonomous cleaning experience for up to 30-days. Other features include neat, row-by-row cleaning paths, auto-return charging and resume, and a design specifically for pets with a “self-cleaning brushroll and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

If the complex room mapping and self-empty base aren’t important for you, save a ton and score a brand new Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX. This model carries stellar ratings from over 7,600 Amazon customer and sells for $176 shipped, in new condition. It is a far more rudimentary system overall by comparison to the Shark IQ system above, but it does include al of the most important features and will get the job done for a fraction of the price.

Then go head over to our home goods guide for even more notable price drops for around the house.

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

