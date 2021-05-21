Upcoming Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia collectibles now up to 30% off at Amazon, deals from $42.50

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia Deluxe Edition collector’s package for $56.37 shipped. Regularly $80, this is the lowest price we have tracked thus far and the best we can find. This is a pre-order with a November release date, so you’ll get charged the lowest price between now and then anyways. In celebration of Sonic’s 30th anniversary, you’re looking at a full-color hardcover “historical retrospective that explores nearly every one of the blue speedster’s video game appearances.” On top of the 256-page hardcover book, you’ll also receive an exclusive mosaic cover, a slipcase featuring a gold foil “Ring” treatment, and a folio with “two archival gallery prints of Sonic and Dr. Eggman.” Its perfect game room trinket and even better for Sonic collector’s. Ratings are light here, but Dark Horse makes loads of highly-rated gaming books. Head below for a nice price drop on the standard edition as well.

Amazon is also offering pre-orders on the standard edition Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia hardcover book at $42.49 shipped. Regularly $50, this is the lowest we have tracked yet and same pre-order guarantee detailed above applies here as well. This one is much of the same, just without the mosaic, slip cover, and folio extras.

Speaking of the world's fastest hedgehog, be sure to check out Kidrobot's new 16-inch HugMe Shake Action Plush Sonic as well as this Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic plush and the franchise's latest TUBBZ collectibles. Here's all of the details on the upcoming SEGA NFTs you didn't want to know about and information on Netflix's 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series you definitely do want to know about.

More on the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia:

Dive deep into the extensive lore and exhaustive detail of each game in Sonic’s ever-expanding universe—from the beloved SEGA Genesis to the most bleeding-edge video game consoles. This tome leaves no stone unturned, showcasing in-depth looks at the characters, settings, and stories from each exciting installment!

