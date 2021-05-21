Ray-Ban, Oakly, GUCCI, more 20% off during Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale + free shipping

Update your shades with the Sunglass Hut Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off new styles. Prices are as marked. During the event you can score deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, GUCCI, Giorgio Armani, COACH, and many more top brands. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your spring and summer style with the Giorgia Armani Grey Square Sunglasses. This style is currently marked down to $264 and originally sold for $330. The square frame is very flattering and they’re durable, which is great for outdoor sports. However, they can be worn with casual or business attire alike. These sunglasses can be worn by both men and women alike too and the polarized lens help you to see clearly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!