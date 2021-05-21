Thermos 16-oz. Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler hits Amazon 2021 low at $16

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler in matte black for $16.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $24 at Amazon, today’s offer is 2021 Amazon low and the best price we can find. With the ability to keep your hydration cold for up to 18-hours (or hot for 5), this is a great summer drinking vessel solution with a nice discount attached. The BPA-free durable stainless steel interior and exterior leave the tumbler cool to the touch when carrying hot liquids and sweat-free the rest of the time. The built-in tea hook is a nice touch and according to Thermos, it “fits most automobile cup holders.” Rated 4+ stars form over 11,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the stainless steel look at Thermos branding haven’t sold you here, save some cash and grab this Contigo TWISTSEAL Glaze Vacuum-Insulated Steel Travel Mug instead. It is the same size, has solid 4+ star ratings, and carries a lighter $13 Prime shipped price tag. Its temperature retention is essentially the same as today’s lead deal with a slightly longer 7-hour rating on hot beverages.

Make sure you give the new Stanley Star Wars bottles a closer look if you haven’t yet, not to mention this deal on GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50. Then go complete your refreshed EDC with today’s multi-tool and knife deals from $4.50, these mini pocket knife keychains from under $2 a pop and our ongoing Swiss Army offers.

More on the Thermos Stainless King Tumbler:

Thermos vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold.

Unbreakable stainless steel interior and exterior

Cool to the touch with hot liquids, sweat proof with cold

Built in tea hook, easily holds tea bags or most loose leaf infusers

Fits most automobile cup holders; single serve compatible

