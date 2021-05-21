Need a new toaster? Grab this LED touchscreen steel model for $30 shipped (Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster for $29.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention on the stainless steel model, and the lowest price we can find. Highlighted by the built-in digital touchscreen of sorts, this model provides a modern heads up display for the countdown timer that looks great on the countertop. Users can choose additional toasting options including bagel, defrost, or reheat while extra wide slots are ready and waiting for bagels and Texas-style toast. Other features include the 1000-watt heating system, a removable crumb tray, seven shade options, and the stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Today’s LED display-equipped model comes in at slightly less than the simple Amazon Basics plastic model, for comparison’s sake. But you can save slightly more with this BLACK+DECKER 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster that sells for $22.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. There’s no display on this model either, but it does have an unarguably more attractive look to it than the Amazon model and carries solid ratings from over 4,300 customers.

More on the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1000-watt toasting system and 7 setting shade control designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

