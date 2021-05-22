Give your office an upgrade with this electric standing desk converter at $145 (28% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the ABOX Standing Desk Converter with Electric Lift for $144.99 shipped. Down from $200, this saves 28% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. While most standing desk converters require you to do the heavy lifting when it comes time to changing which mode you’re in, this model features a built-in electric motor that does the hard work for you. It features a 33.5- by 20-inch top which can uphold dual monitor setups with ease. You’ll also find that this desk converter ranges from 6.5- to 17-inches, making it a great choice for people of varying heights. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need a standing desk, or just want to upgrade your office on a tighter budget? Well, right now you can pick up the 31-inch Motpk Gaming Desk for $48 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Sure, this isn’t a sit/stand desk or a converter. But, you’ll find that this desk has a built-in cupholder, headphone hanger, and unique gamer style that the model above just can’t match.

Another option would be to pick up Autonomous’ Dual Motor Standing Desk Frame, which is down to a low of $264.50 right now. This is a massive savings since it normally goes for $375, with the discount we found saving over $110. It’s only the frame though, so you’ll have to supply your own top to finish out the setup.

More on ABOX’s Standing Desk Converter:

ELECTRIC LIFTING WITH ONE KEY: Equipped with electric push-button and X-shaped structure, no need to press hard manually to get a smooth and stable lifting without jamming and shaking. Height adjustment range 6.5” to 17”

GET RID OF TIRED AT DESK: Frees you from long hours of sitting at your desk by converting your workspace into a sit and stand setup, relieve stress on your back and neck, and increase productivity

SPACIOUS WORKING SURFACE: A large workspace of top tier (33.5″ x 20″) for dual monitors and laptop setups, the lower tier for keyboard tray and mouse is detachable, convenient and easy to use

